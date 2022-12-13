 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ChatGPT, Obesity Drugs, Exoplanet Images, and Medical Miracles: The Most Amazing Breakthroughs of 2022

Derek talks to economist and writer Eli Dourado about the most exciting scientific and technological discoveries of the year

By Derek Thompson
OpenAI - ChatGPT - ChatBot Illustration Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Derek talks to economist and writer Eli Dourado about the most exciting scientific and technological discoveries of the year, from the AI toys that everybody seems to be playing with to lesser-known breakthroughs in bioscience, clean energy hardware, and precise atomic manipulation.

Due to the holidays, we will be skipping our Friday episode this week. However, we’ll be back next Tuesday to revisit one of our favorite interviews from the past year as we inch closer to 2023.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Eli Dourado
Producer: Devon Manze

