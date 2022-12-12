 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Howard Beck Returns With Observations from Celtics-Warriors

Plus, talking the Pelicans’ chances at a title run and the historic parity of this season’s standings

By Logan Murdock
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images


Logan is joined once again by Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated to discuss their takeaways from the first rematch between the Celtics and Warriors since last year’s NBA Finals and also debate the realistic chance at a Pelicans Finals run (2:32). Later, they talk about Beck’s article on the historic parity of this year’s NBA standings and how that will impact the trade market (34:07). Finally, they wrap up by talking about how the high spending rate in today’s league has changed the way teams are built (50:26).

Host: Logan Murdock
Guest: Howard Beck
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

Remembering Sportswriter Grant Wahl

Plus, talking the NYT Strike and Sinema Purgatorio

By Bryan Curtis, David Shoemaker, and 1 more

Winners and Losers of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Who is leaving Sicily intact? Whose life has been shattered into a million little ceramic pieces? And who wants one more glass of white wine?

By Claire McNear

NFL Playoffs Speculation and World Cup Check-in With Jason Flynn

Mike and Jesse discuss how different playoff matches might affect the card market

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Lessons Learned From ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Chris and Andy talk about some of the questions left unanswered by the finale and some of the broader TV lessons that can be learned from this season

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Ring of Honor Restored After Claudio’s Big Win! Plus, Is Bron Breakker Getting Stale?

Plus, Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

The Tua-Herbert Non-Debate, Where Brock Purdy Can Take the 49ers, and More Week 14 Questions Answered

Kevin and Lindsay also debate whether the Detroit Lions can make the playoffs

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones