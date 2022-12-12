Remembering Sportswriter Grant Wahl

Bryan is joined by Stadio co-host Musa Okwonga to remember the life and career of sportswriter Grant Wahl (5:36). Later, David joins to dive into the announcement from Senator Krysten Sinema (I-Arizona) that she is leaving the Democratic Party (26:49), then they talk through the impact of the New York Times staff’s one-day strike (36:53). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Musa Okwonga
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
