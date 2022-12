Chris and Andy hit on some news and notes, like the new Indiana Jones movie trailer dropping, Mandalorian Season 3 getting a premiere date, and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon starting a production company (1:00). Then, they talk about the latest episode of Fleishman Is in Trouble (30:15) before talking about the first two episodes of 1899 (40:58).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS