David Aldridge on the Washington Wizards, the Current Generation of NBA Stars, and the Deteriorating Relationship Between Players and the Media

Logan and Raja are joined by legendary sportswriter David Aldridge to highlight the obstacles keeping the Washington Wizards from breaking through in the modern era and what makes the D.C. area an attractive destination (4:51). Next, they discuss the changing of the NBA guard and the quality of play in today’s league (26:54). Along the way, Aldridge explains what it takes for a team to establish good culture (36:27). Later, they talk about the increasingly disconnected relationship between players and the media (46:21). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (1:06:17).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: David Aldridge
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
