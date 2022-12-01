 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

David Aldridge on the Washington Wizards, the Current Generation of NBA Stars, and the Deteriorating Relationship Between Players and the Media

Aldridge also discusses what makes the D.C. area an attractive destination and explains what it takes for a team to establish good culture

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Miami Heat v Washington Wizards Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images


Logan and Raja are joined by legendary sportswriter David Aldridge to highlight the obstacles keeping the Washington Wizards from breaking through in the modern era and what makes the D.C. area an attractive destination (4:51). Next, they discuss the changing of the NBA guard and the quality of play in today’s league (26:54). Along the way, Aldridge explains what it takes for a team to establish good culture (36:27). Later, they talk about the increasingly disconnected relationship between players and the media (46:21). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (1:06:17).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: David Aldridge
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

Disrespect for Glover Teixeira, McGregor vs. Lobov Drama, and an MMA Betting Scandal Emerges!

Plus, the guys discuss Aljamain Sterling’s assertion that he’s fighting Henry Cejudo in a March bantamweight title fight

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Giants Face Commanders With High Stakes, Jets Head to Minny, and Tom Coughlin on ‘A Giant Win’

Plus, Jason Katz returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 13.

By John Jastremski

Sixers Quarter-Season Review

Chris and Raheem discuss the Best Win–Worst Loss, Favorite Player–Biggest Headache, Pleasant Surprise–Biggest Disappointment, and an overall grade for how the team has performed thus far this season

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Big Burberry Belts and Wrestler Hot Takes

David and Kaz are back to react to MJF’s new AEW title reveal and discuss William Regal potentially leaving AEW

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Week 13 Predictions! Cowboys the Team to Beat? Legit Jets Buzz? All-In on Trevor Lawrence?

Sheil and Danny also answer your mailbag questions

By Sheil Kapadia and Danny Kelly

“I Got Paid £240,000 for SIGNING With Manchester United!” Ben Foster’s Premier League Contract Explained ...

In this episode, we sat down with Tubes and Tom and had a deep dive into Foster’s very first Manchester United contract

By Ben Foster