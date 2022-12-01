The Clash, Part 1



The Clash were the undeniable breakout stars of the explosive UK punk rock scene. The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon joins us as we dig deep into the history of the only band that matters. Yasi and Brian discuss the 101ers, Joe Strummer’s many name changes, almost Sex Pistol Mick Jones, and legendary Clash manager Bernie Rhodes.

Follow Brian Fallon on Twitter and Instagram, follow the Gaslight Anthem on Twitter and Instagram.

Some of the books we consulted while working on this episode, if you want to read along:

Redemption Song

Passion Is a Fashion

A Riot of Our Own

Join us next week for part 2 of the Clash with Brian Fallon!