 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Clash, Part 1

The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon joins us as we dig deep into the history of the only band that matters

By Yasi Salek
The Clash Performs At The Capitol Theatre Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images


The Clash were the undeniable breakout stars of the explosive UK punk rock scene. The Gaslight Anthem frontman Brian Fallon joins us as we dig deep into the history of the only band that matters. Yasi and Brian discuss the 101ers, Joe Strummer’s many name changes, almost Sex Pistol Mick Jones, and legendary Clash manager Bernie Rhodes.

Follow Brian Fallon on Twitter and Instagram, follow the Gaslight Anthem on Twitter and Instagram.

Some of the books we consulted while working on this episode, if you want to read along:

Redemption Song

Passion Is a Fashion

A Riot of Our Own

Join us next week for part 2 of the Clash with Brian Fallon!

Next Up In Music

The Latest

Eagles-Titans Preview: Should the Eagles Bring Back Malcolm Jenkins? Plus, the Jalen vs. Lamar Debate

Sheil and Ben also ask how big of a concern the Eagles special teams are after their lowly outing against the Packers

By Sheil Kapadia, Ben Solak, and 2 more

The Best TV Holiday Special

Dave, Neil, and Joanna also recall some of the most disappointing TV holiday specials

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

25 Days of Bingemas, Day 1: ‘Ghosts of Christmas Always’

To kick off the month of watching the best (and most ridiculous) holiday movies on streaming TV, let’s dig into a Hallmark tale about an heir to a grocery store empire who … falls in love with a ghost

By Jodi Walker

‘Survivor’ Season 43, Episode 11

Riley and Tyson talk about the return of the classic "Last Gasp" challenge, and the first tie in ‘Survivor’ history

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

‘Noma 2.0’: No Compromises, With René Redzepi

Dave and Chris welcome René Redzepi back to talk about the just-released ‘Noma 2.0: Vegetable, Forest, Ocean’—and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Week 13 NFL Picks Against the Spread

In a Sunday slate loaded with great games, we like the underdog Bengals and Dolphins to cover in this week’s marquee matchups. Here are our picks for every game.

By Sheil Kapadia