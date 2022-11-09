 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Intro to the 2023 NBA Draft, Wings Galore, and Favorite College Prospects

On the new Ringer podcast, Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann break down NBA prospects like Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Ringer illustration


Introducing The Ringer’s NBA Draft Show with Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann! They’ll get together every week to keep you up to date on all the top NBA prospects, including Victor Wembanyama. They discuss what to expect from the show before diving into what makes Wembanyama such a unique prospect and detailing the experience of watching him live (01:50). With Wembanyama locked in as the top prospect, they debate whether Scoot Henderson is locked in as the no. 2, and discuss the Thompson twins in Overtime Elite (17:32). Also, the introduction of the My Guys college draft, in which KOC and Kyle draft their five-man lineup of college players to watch entering the season (28:53).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In NBA Draft

The Latest

‘Andor’ Episode 10 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys break down the thrilling prison break and Mon Mothma’s dilemma

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

‘Andor’ Episode 10 Breakdown: War of the Words

Anchored by two incredible speeches, a climactic ‘Andor’ finds Cassian leading the best way he knows how: by allowing others to take point

By Ben Lindbergh

‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’

Amelia Wedemeyer and Jodi Walker are back on Day 8 of 10 Days of Lindsay Lohan to talk about her infamous beach club in Greece and the MTV show that captured it all

By The Ringer Staff

Predicting the Opening Weekend for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Matt is joined by Paul Dergarabedian to discuss the pseudoscience of movie tracking and how box office projections are made before anyone has seen a movie

By Matthew Belloni

NBA Midterms: The East, Bobby Marks on Blowing Up the Nets In-Season, and CFB Top 12 Rankings

Ryen and Bobby also discuss a surprising start for the Jazz, how the Knicks missed out on Donovan Mitchell, and the best young NBA players

By Ryen Russillo

News Around the Grid Ahead of the Sao Paulo GP. Plus, Vegas Reactions and In-Person Mexican GP Takeaways

Kevin and Nora discuss their first impressions of the Sao Paulo track, Stoffel Vandoorne’s move to Aston Martin, and Red Bull’s return to Sky Sports

By Kevin Clark, Juliet Litman, and 1 more