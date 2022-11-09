News Around the Grid Ahead of the Sao Paulo GP. Plus, Vegas Reactions and In-Person Mexican GP Takeaways

Kevin is joined by Meg to run down the news around the grid ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. They discuss their first impressions of the track, Stoffel Vandoorne’s move to Aston Martin, Red Bull’s return to Sky Sports, and more (0:39)! Later, Juliet joins Kevin to break down her experience in-person at the Mexican Grand Prix and their first reaction to Formula One’s weekend in Vegas (30:18).
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Juliet Litman and Megan Schuster
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify