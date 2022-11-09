 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News Around the Grid Ahead of the Sao Paulo GP. Plus, Vegas Reactions and In-Person Mexican GP Takeaways

Kevin and Nora discuss their first impressions of the Sao Paulo track, Stoffel Vandoorne’s move to Aston Martin, and Red Bull’s return to Sky Sports

By Kevin Clark, Juliet Litman, and Megan Schuster
Formula E Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix - Round 16


Kevin is joined by Meg to run down the news around the grid ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. They discuss their first impressions of the track, Stoffel Vandoorne’s move to Aston Martin, Red Bull’s return to Sky Sports, and more (0:39)! Later, Juliet joins Kevin to break down her experience in-person at the Mexican Grand Prix and their first reaction to Formula One’s weekend in Vegas (30:18).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Juliet Litman and Megan Schuster
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

