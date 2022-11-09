DX Fires the First Shot | 25 Catchphrases That Explain the Attitude Era



With WWE in the thick of a ratings war with the rival company WCW, D-Generation X decided to take to the battlefield by attempting an “invasion” when their foes were in a town nearby. David Shoemaker speaks with X-Pac and Road Dogg to get their first-hand perspective of the visit. Then he speaks with Trey Kerby and Chris Hero about an unlikely reason the ratings shifted on this night.

Host: David Shoemaker

Guests: Road Dogg, X-Pac, Trey Kerby, and Chris Hero

Producers: Brian H. Waters, Ben Cruz, Vikram Patel, Devon Renaldo, and Scott Somerville

Subscribe: Spotify