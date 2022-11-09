 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DX Fires the First Shot | 25 Catchphrases That Explain the Attitude Era

David also speaks with Trey Kerby and Chris Hero about an unlikely reason the ratings shifted on this night

By David Shoemaker
WWE


With WWE in the thick of a ratings war with the rival company WCW, D-Generation X decided to take to the battlefield by attempting an “invasion” when their foes were in a town nearby. David Shoemaker speaks with X-Pac and Road Dogg to get their first-hand perspective of the visit. Then he speaks with Trey Kerby and Chris Hero about an unlikely reason the ratings shifted on this night.

Host: David Shoemaker
Guests: Road Dogg, X-Pac, Trey Kerby, and Chris Hero
Producers: Brian H. Waters, Ben Cruz, Vikram Patel, Devon Renaldo, and Scott Somerville

