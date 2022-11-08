Learning to Survive in the NBA as a Former Top 10 Pick



Seerat and Kyle get together to share their invigorating experiences trying to follow the blistering 15-game NBA TV schedule on Monday evening. Then they introduce their multi-episode theme of adapting to change in the NBA by detailing the career of Dennis Smith Jr. as an example of a player whose particular skill set may have been developed for a basketball world that doesn’t exist. (6:12) They closely examine his journeyman career through the league to his current home in Charlotte and speculate on what lies ahead for him on the team and beyond. (28:32) Finally, they discuss other players around the league who could learn from Dennis Smith Jr.’s story, (41:19) and debate if Luka Doncic’s astronomical usage rate is a viable pathway to success for the Mavericks.(53:58)

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Ben Cruz and Conor Nevins

