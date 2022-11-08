 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Logan Paul’s Injury, Disaster for the 24/7 Title, and Bagel Inflation!

Plus, the guys discuss how to structure War Games

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Getty Images


In another episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:

—If NXT will host an event in Africa in the near future (12:00)
—Logan Paul’s future after a devastating knee injury last weekend, as well as the introduction of his brother Jake (14:20)
—How to structure War Games (26:28)
—Austin Theory’s cash-in (37:04)

Plus, a spicy hot take from Dip and mailbag (48:32)! Enjoy yourselves.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

Learning to Survive in the NBA as a Former Top 10 Pick

Seerat and Kyle discuss adapting to change in the NBA through the career of Dennis Smith Jr.

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann

Week 10 NFL Power Rankings: Colts Fall, Jets Continue to Climb

Plus, why Mahomes is the clear MVP frontrunner

By Austin Gayle and Steven Ruiz

A Loaded NBA Night, the Hot Jazz, and a Pelicans Debate

Verno and KOC discuss Utah’s hot start and why it’s not a fluke

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Austin Theory Failed to Cash in, Plus Wheeler Yuta Joins the Show

Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian also discuss Roman Reigns’s matchup with Logan Paul

By Evan Mack

When Was HBO’s Best Sunday Night?

HBO has owned Sunday for almost 25 years. But when did its Sunday lineup peak? The Ringer investigates.

By Ben Lindbergh and Rob Arthur

NFL Division Winner Futures, Week 10 Favorite Bets, and NBA Trends

The East Coast Bias boys also discuss the NFL’s first game in Germany and try to determine whether this Jets team is playoff bound

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more