Logan Paul’s Injury, Disaster for the 24/7 Title, and Bagel Inflation!



In another episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:

—If NXT will host an event in Africa in the near future (12:00)

—Logan Paul’s future after a devastating knee injury last weekend, as well as the introduction of his brother Jake (14:20)

—How to structure War Games (26:28)

—Austin Theory’s cash-in (37:04)

Plus, a spicy hot take from Dip and mailbag (48:32)! Enjoy yourselves.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

