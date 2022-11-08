Logan Paul’s Injury, Disaster for the 24/7 Title, and Bagel Inflation!

In another episode of the world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip discuss:
—If NXT will host an event in Africa in the near future (12:00)
—Logan Paul’s future after a devastating knee injury last weekend, as well as the introduction of his brother Jake (14:20)
—How to structure War Games (26:28)
—Austin Theory’s cash-in (37:04)
Plus, a spicy hot take from Dip and mailbag (48:32)! Enjoy yourselves.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
