Austin Theory Failed to Cash in, Plus Wheeler Yuta Joins the Show

Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian also discuss Roman Reigns’s matchup with Logan Paul

By Evan Mack
WWE/AEW


Wrestling Twitter explodes after Austin Theory failed to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase … for the United States title. Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss whether or not they felt this made sense (2:23). Later they discuss Roman Reigns’s matchup with Logan Paul (43:30). They close the show with Wheeler Yuta, who comes on to discuss the Blackpool Combat Club, Philly wrestling fans, and more (1:09:42).

Host: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Guest; Wheeler Yuta
Producer: Brian H. Waters

