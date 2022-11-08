Austin Theory Failed to Cash in, Plus Wheeler Yuta Joins the Show

Wrestling Twitter explodes after Austin Theory failed to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase … for the United States title. Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss whether or not they felt this made sense (2:23). Later they discuss Roman Reigns’s matchup with Logan Paul (43:30). They close the show with Wheeler Yuta, who comes on to discuss the Blackpool Combat Club, Philly wrestling fans, and more (1:09:42).
Host: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Guest; Wheeler Yuta
Producer: Brian H. Waters
