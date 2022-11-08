Arsenal Win at Stamford Bridge, England’s Right Backs, and Flowers for Jill Scott and Tony Adams

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jeanette Kwakye to chat about Arsenal’s win at Stamford Bridge to stay top of the Premier League (2:05) thanks to a number of impressive performances, including Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. They chat about England’s right-back options for the World Cup (17:12), Chelsea’s win over Manchester United in the Barclays WSL (29:00), plus some flowers for Tony Adams on his Strictly Come Dancing performance and Jill Scott for her time so far on I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here (37:23).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jeanette Kwakye
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS