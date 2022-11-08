Eddie Jones’s Dictatorship and Loose Dan Leavy

Following England’s shock defeat to Argentina on Sunday, the lads dissect Eddie Jones’s side with an open cloth to work out where it went wrong for them. We run through all the games from the weekend’s Autumn Nations Series action and catch up with former Ireland back row Dan Leavy to get his take on Ireland’s victory over the Springboks. The Fanzo Pint Predictor returns, Jim and Goodey give their predictions for the results of this weekend’s Autumn Nations series games and we look ahead to how England can hope to bounce back against Japan.
