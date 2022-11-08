 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eddie Jones’s Dictatorship and Loose Dan Leavy

Jim and Goodey also give their predictions for the results of this weekend’s Autumn Nations series games and look ahead to how England can bounce back against Japan

By The Rugby Pod
England v Argentina - 2022 Autumn International Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images


Following England’s shock defeat to Argentina on Sunday, the lads dissect Eddie Jones’s side with an open cloth to work out where it went wrong for them. We run through all the games from the weekend’s Autumn Nations Series action and catch up with former Ireland back row Dan Leavy to get his take on Ireland’s victory over the Springboks. The Fanzo Pint Predictor returns, Jim and Goodey give their predictions for the results of this weekend’s Autumn Nations series games and we look ahead to how England can hope to bounce back against Japan.

