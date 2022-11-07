Predictions for Tomorrow’s Midterms, Bottom-Five Senate Candidates, and the Musk-Twitter Meltdown

Ahead of tomorrow’s midterm elections, Bryan and David discuss overarching pundit projections, touch on the most contentious elections, and weigh in on the news that Donald Trump could announce his candidacy next week (6:20). Then, they revisit the chaos on Twitter with Elon Musk restricting accounts, “legalizing” comedy, and bringing back former employees (32:40), all before reminiscing about Parade magazine, which will no longer print its paper version (38:16). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS