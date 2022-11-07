 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Predictions for Tomorrow’s Midterms, Bottom-Five Senate Candidates, and the Musk-Twitter Meltdown

Plus, Bryan and David discuss Donald Trump potentially announcing his candidacy soon

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Utah Election Officials Process Early Voting Ballots Photo by George Frey/Getty Images


Ahead of tomorrow’s midterm elections, Bryan and David discuss overarching pundit projections, touch on the most contentious elections, and weigh in on the news that Donald Trump could announce his candidacy next week (6:20). Then, they revisit the chaos on Twitter with Elon Musk restricting accounts, “legalizing” comedy, and bringing back former employees (32:40), all before reminiscing about Parade magazine, which will no longer print its paper version (38:16). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Lindsay Lohan in the Year 2007

It’s Day 6 of our 10 Days of Lindsay Lohan! In a segment on ‘Jam Session,’ the cohosts discuss one year in the life of our subject.

By The Ringer Staff

After Replacing Frank Reich With Jeff Saturday, the Colts Have No Next Move

Reich wasn’t the problem in Indianapolis. But the team—and especially owner Jim Irsay—don’t appear too interested in rational decision-making right now.

By Ben Solak

What a Wall Street Meltdown Means for the Consumer

Matt and Lucas Shaw discuss price hikes across various streaming platforms

By Matthew Belloni

Liverpool for Sale? Plus, European Draws and Goals Galore!

Musa and Ryan also talk about LAFC’s first MLS Cup win, derbies and big games in Italy and Spain, Gerard Piqué’s retirement, and a wild weekend in the Premier League

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Howard Beck on the Utah Jazz’s Hot Start, and What Giannis and Shaq Have in Common

Plus, the guys discuss underwhelming performances from the Warriors and Clippers

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

‘The Crown’ Seasons 1-4 Recap

In anticipation of the fifth season of ‘The Crown,’ Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin sit down to take a look back at the first four seasons of the prestige Netflix show and look forward to the new season and cast for Season 5

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin