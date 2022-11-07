Liverpool for Sale? Plus, European Draws and Goals Galore!

Wow, where to even begin? Musa and Ryan react to the breaking news that Liverpool owners, FSG, are willing to listen to offers for the club (03:08), Southampton firing Ralph Hasenhüttl (11:30), and the draws to the Champions League (14:00), Europa League (23:42) and Conference League. They then manage to talk about some actual football (27:19), including LAFC’s first MLS Cup win (28:07), derbies and big games in Italy (31:26) and Spain (36:14), Gerard Piqué’s retirement, and finally, a wild weekend in the Premier League (42:41).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
