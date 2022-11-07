 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Liverpool for Sale? Plus, European Draws and Goals Galore!

Musa and Ryan also talk about LAFC’s first MLS Cup win, derbies and big games in Italy and Spain, Gerard Piqué’s retirement, and a wild weekend in the Premier League

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22 Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images


Wow, where to even begin? Musa and Ryan react to the breaking news that Liverpool owners, FSG, are willing to listen to offers for the club (03:08), Southampton firing Ralph Hasenhüttl (11:30), and the draws to the Champions League (14:00), Europa League (23:42) and Conference League. They then manage to talk about some actual football (27:19), including LAFC’s first MLS Cup win (28:07), derbies and big games in Italy (31:26) and Spain (36:14), Gerard Piqué’s retirement, and finally, a wild weekend in the Premier League (42:41).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

The Latest

Howard Beck on the Utah Jazz’s Hot Start, and What Giannis and Shaq Have in Common

Plus, the guys discuss underwhelming performances from the Warriors and Clippers

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

‘The Crown’ Seasons 1-4 Recap

In anticipation of the fifth season of ‘The Crown,’ Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin sit down to take a look back at the first four seasons of the prestige Netflix show and look forward to the new season and cast for Season 5

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Are We Headed for a Prestige TV Slump? Plus, ‘The White Lotus’ S2E2

Chris and Andy talk about some of the signs that we may be heading from a surplus of prestige TV shows to a lack of them. Then they talk about the latest episode of ‘The White Lotus’ and Mike White’s very specific vision for Season 2.

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

“CONTE is Lucky to be a Tottenham Manager!” “DE GEA Should be Better!” TFFI | Goldbridge & Cutler

Newcastle are flying, but are they the top 4 contenders? Conte’s battle with the fans and David De Gea’s errors leading to goals, all on The Football Fill-In Today

By Ben Foster

Elon Musk’s Reign of Chaos and Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Madness

What the hell is happening at these social media companies and, beyond the lurid details and gossip, what does it say about the larger ecosystem?

By Derek Thompson

The Colts Fire Frank Reich. Plus, the Jets and Justin Fields Are Good, the Packers and Rams Are Not.

Kevin and Lindsay share their instant reaction to the Colts firing head coach Frank Reich

By Kevin Clark