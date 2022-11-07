Howard Beck on the Utah Jazz’s Hot Start, and What Giannis and Shaq Have in Common

Logan and Raja are joined by prolific Sports Illustrated writer Howard Beck to reminisce on the era of coach trash talk in the early to late 2000s (2:00). Along the way, they discuss the reasons the Utah Jazz are exceeding expectations this season and what the hot start means for their draft odds (13:00). Later, the guys unpack the underwhelming early-season records of the Warriors and Clippers (30:00). Finally, they talk about the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis as a generational talent (41:00).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Howard Beck
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS