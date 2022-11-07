 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Howard Beck on the Utah Jazz’s Hot Start, and What Giannis and Shaq Have in Common

Plus, the guys discuss underwhelming performances from the Warriors and Clippers

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan and Raja are joined by prolific Sports Illustrated writer Howard Beck to reminisce on the era of coach trash talk in the early to late 2000s (2:00). Along the way, they discuss the reasons the Utah Jazz are exceeding expectations this season and what the hot start means for their draft odds (13:00). Later, the guys unpack the underwhelming early-season records of the Warriors and Clippers (30:00). Finally, they talk about the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis as a generational talent (41:00).

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Howard Beck
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

‘The Crown’ Seasons 1-4 Recap

In anticipation of the fifth season of ‘The Crown,’ Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin sit down to take a look back at the first four seasons of the prestige Netflix show and look forward to the new season and cast for Season 5

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Are We Headed for a Prestige TV Slump? Plus, ‘The White Lotus’ S2E2

Chris and Andy talk about some of the signs that we may be heading from a surplus of prestige TV shows to a lack of them. Then they talk about the latest episode of ‘The White Lotus’ and Mike White’s very specific vision for Season 2.

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

“CONTE is Lucky to be a Tottenham Manager!” “DE GEA Should be Better!” TFFI | Goldbridge & Cutler

Newcastle are flying, but are they the top 4 contenders? Conte’s battle with the fans and David De Gea’s errors leading to goals, all on The Football Fill-In Today

By Ben Foster

Elon Musk’s Reign of Chaos and Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Madness

What the hell is happening at these social media companies and, beyond the lurid details and gossip, what does it say about the larger ecosystem?

By Derek Thompson

The Colts Fire Frank Reich. Plus, the Jets and Justin Fields Are Good, the Packers and Rams Are Not.

Kevin and Lindsay share their instant reaction to the Colts firing head coach Frank Reich

By Kevin Clark

Ravens-Saints Preview 

JJ and Raheem make their ‘Monday Night Football’ picks

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer