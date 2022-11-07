 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elon Musk’s Reign of Chaos and Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Madness

What the hell is happening at these social media companies and, beyond the lurid details and gossip, what does it say about the larger ecosystem?

By Derek Thompson
Elon Musk and Twitter


The Musk regime is off to a chaotic start at Twitter. In barely a week or two of ownership, Elon has already overseen a collapse in advertising revenue, announced a pivot to subscriptions, attempted to fire about half of the staff, and then attempted to rehire some of the fired staff. It would be one thing if Elon were flailing at Twitter while the rest of social media was on a rocket ship. The opposite is true. At Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has embarked on a truly audacious and possibly suicidal plan to spend somewhere between $100 billion and $200 billion building out a metaverse platform. What the hell is happening at these companies and, beyond the lurid details and gossip, what does it say about the larger ecosystem of social media? Today’s guests are the co-hosts of the new New York Times tech podcast Hard Fork: Kevin Roose is a reporter at the Times and a frequent guest on this show. And Casey Newton is the author of the Platformer newsletter.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guests: Kevin Roose and Casey Newton
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Plain English

The Latest

Are We Headed for a Prestige TV Slump? Plus, ‘The White Lotus’ S2E2

Chris and Andy talk about some of the signs that we may be heading from a surplus of prestige TV shows to a lack of them. Then they talk about the latest episode of ‘The White Lotus’ and Mike White’s very specific vision for Season 2.

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

“CONTE is Lucky to be a Tottenham Manager!” “DE GEA Should be Better!” TFFI | Goldbridge & Cutler

Newcastle are flying, but are they the top 4 contenders? Conte’s battle with the fans and David De Gea’s errors leading to goals, all on The Football Fill-In Today

By Ben Foster

The Colts Fire Frank Reich. Plus, the Jets and Justin Fields Are Good, the Packers and Rams Are Not.

Kevin and Lindsay share their instant reaction to the Colts firing head coach Frank Reich

By Kevin Clark

Ravens-Saints Preview 

JJ and Raheem make their ‘Monday Night Football’ picks

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

Examining the Current State of the Lakers and Issues of Domestic Violence Surrounding the NBA With Sabreena Merchant

This week Wos sits down with WNBA and NBA writer and podcaster Sabreena Merchant to discuss the state of the Los Angeles Lakers and how the NBA will handle issues of domestic violence in the future following Miles Bridges’s domestic violence charge

By Wosny Lambre

Lindsay Lohan’s Best Sponcon

It’s Day 5 of our 10 Days of Lindsay Lohan! In this mini episode, Kate and Amelia discuss Lindsay’s best sponcon moments, ranging from print ads in 2004, all the way to social media shills in the 2020s.

By The Ringer Staff