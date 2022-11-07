 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“CONTE is Lucky to be a Tottenham Manager!” “DE GEA Should be Better!” TFFI | Goldbridge & Cutler

Newcastle are flying, but are they the top 4 contenders? Conte’s battle with the fans and David De Gea’s errors leading to goals, all on The Football Fill-In Today

By Ben Foster
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images


We are back again with another Football Fill-In! Another banger Premier League Gameweek jam-packed with screamers, sackings and surprise results as we begin to look forward to the FIFA World Cup!

Today we have Ex Aston Villa GK Coach and Premier League GK Neil Cutler, alongside Mark Goldbridge!

Newcastle are flying! Are they the top four contenders? Conte’s battle with the fans and David De Gea’s errors leading to goals, all on the Football Fill-In Today!

We also have the usual...

60 Second Quiz

Champ of the week

Chump of the week

⚽️ Goal of the week

& Much, much more!!!!

The United Stand

https://youtube.com/c/TheUnitedStand

Spotify Link

Neil Cutler on the Fozcast

https://youtu.be/jMTxbG-0uqo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

‘The Crown’ Seasons 1-4 Recap

In anticipation of the fifth season of ‘The Crown,’ Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin sit down to take a look back at the first four seasons of the prestige Netflix show and look forward to the new season and cast for Season 5

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Are We Headed for a Prestige TV Slump? Plus, ‘The White Lotus’ S2E2

Chris and Andy talk about some of the signs that we may be heading from a surplus of prestige TV shows to a lack of them. Then they talk about the latest episode of ‘The White Lotus’ and Mike White’s very specific vision for Season 2.

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Elon Musk’s Reign of Chaos and Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Madness

What the hell is happening at these social media companies and, beyond the lurid details and gossip, what does it say about the larger ecosystem?

By Derek Thompson

The Colts Fire Frank Reich. Plus, the Jets and Justin Fields Are Good, the Packers and Rams Are Not.

Kevin and Lindsay share their instant reaction to the Colts firing head coach Frank Reich

By Kevin Clark

Ravens-Saints Preview 

JJ and Raheem make their ‘Monday Night Football’ picks

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

Examining the Current State of the Lakers and Issues of Domestic Violence Surrounding the NBA With Sabreena Merchant

This week Wos sits down with WNBA and NBA writer and podcaster Sabreena Merchant to discuss the state of the Los Angeles Lakers and how the NBA will handle issues of domestic violence in the future following Miles Bridges’s domestic violence charge

By Wosny Lambre