Jon Meacham on ‘And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle’



Larry is joined by Pulitzer Prize–winning writer Jon Meacham at the Gloria Kaufman Performing Arts Center for Live Talks Los Angeles to discuss his book And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle. They begin their conversation by talking about why Meacham wanted to write the book and detailing Lincoln’s challenges in regards to slavery and the abolitionist movement during his political rise. Next, they explore Lincoln’s motivations for becoming president, the beginning of his anti-slavery ethos, and how he applied this outlook throughout his time in office.(24:31) This leads to a discussion about the chaos surrounding the 1964 election, whether the Civil War was ultimately avoidable, and if the same type of violent division could happen today.(28:42) They end the pod by taking a variety of questions from the audience.(59:06)

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Jon Meacham

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

