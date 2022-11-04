 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

James Harden Out for a Month

Raheem and Chris discuss how the Sixers will manage without Harden considering the tough upcoming stretch

By Raheem Palmer and Chris Ryan
Washington Wizards v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images


Sixers All-Star guard James Harden has suffered a right foot tendon strain and will be out for a month. Next month the Sixers will have to face some tough Eastern Conference opponents, such as the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Chris and Raheem return to discuss how the team should navigate during this tough stretch without Harden. Should Tyrese Maxey be the focal point of the offense? Should Tobias Harris come off the bench? What is the current level of panic? Those questions, as well as some Phillies thoughts, are answered as they head back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series.

Voice your frustrations at 215-315-7982.

Hosts: Raheem Palmer and Chris Ryan

Subscribe: Spotify

