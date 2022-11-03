Champions League Group Stage Wraps, With Eintracht Frankfurt and Benfica Stealing the Show

The Champions League group stages are done, so Musa and Ryan take a look at the final match day, including Chelsea (04:19) and Spurs topping their groups (08:50) and Eintracht Frankfurt progressing at the first time of asking (14:41). There’s chat about Benfica, PSG, Real Madrid, and Leipzig (20:58), plus Juve’s troubles (28:36) as they fell into the Europa League. Finally, a roundup of the rest of the final match day, a bit of a look-ahead to the knockout stages, and talk of whether they will miss the current format when it goes away in 2024 (42:52).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
