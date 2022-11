The Phillies got no-hit in a 5-0 loss to the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series. Now what? Sheil Kapadia is joined by CBS3’s Pat Gallen to break down the loss and look ahead to Game 5 and the rest of the series.

Host : Sheil Kapadia

Guest: Pat Gallen

Leave us a voicemail of your concerns! - 215-315—7982

