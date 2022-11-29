 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mattia Binotto Resigns from Ferrari, and Daniel Ricciardo Confirmed as Reserve Driver for Red Bull

Kevin and Meg discuss the breaking news from Ferrari

By Kevin Clark and Megan Schuster
Kevin is joined by Meg to discuss the news that Mattia Binotto has resigned from his position as team principal of Ferrari. They discuss first impressions once the news broke, review how this might affect the current structure of the organization and the drivers, and weigh in on prospective team principal Frederic Vasseur (0:39). Later, they touch on more news from the paddock focusing on Red Bull’s newest reserve driver, Daniel Ricciardo (21:50).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Megan Schuster
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

