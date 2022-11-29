 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Bloodline’s Brilliance, Sami Zayn’s Kofi Spot, and Can AEW Bounce Back?

Plus, the guys discuss Ricky Starks vs. Max Caster

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
WWE


In the first episode of another new, new, new, new, new (?) era of Cheap Heat, the boys Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, and Dip are back after a wild weekend for WWE at WarGames. On today’s show, the guys discuss:

• Dip’s praise for the wrestling gods after an incredible weekend for the Bloodline, and the last time we’ve seen a story like this (9:02)
• Dip’s HOT take on where WWE is falling short right now (15:00)
• Sami Zayn taking the reins once held by Kofi Kingston (21:00)
• MJF’s physique and whether AEW is due for a strong showing in the coming months (24:12)

Plus, Ricky Starks vs. Max Caster, mailbag (44:38), and the reveal of the Cheap Heat Friday Something!

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

Can the Pats Fix Their Josh Allen Problem?

Plus, Brian Robb on the red-hot Celtics and whether this team can win more games than the ’08 championship team

By Brian Barrett

NBA Quarter-Mark Check-In, Plus Reacting to a Wild Night of Games

KOC also mentions that Tim Connelly could have other moves in mind to fix the struggling T-Wolves

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

‘The Menu,’ ‘Bones and All,’ and 20 Movies We Missed From 2022

Sean and Amanda run through a list of recent releases and 2022 titles they missed before Sean is joined by ‘Bones and All’ director Luca Guadagnino to discuss his new film

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Who Will Take the AFC North? Plus, Sunday NFL Picks and Best Bets

Also, the guys look at the Lakers’ upcoming schedule

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

Kenny Pickett Stays Afloat, New England Is Worst-Coached Team in AFC East, and More Big Takeaways From Week 12

Plus, Sheil and Ben take a close look at the fraudulent Bucs and throw some cold water on the Seahawks’ fluctuating success story

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Why America Is Suffering a “Friendship Recession”

Derek talks with economist Bryce Ward about the causes and consequences of the rise of alone time in America

By Derek Thompson