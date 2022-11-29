NBA Quarter-Mark Check-In, Plus Reacting to a Wild Night of Games



Verno and KOC recap some of the exciting games from last night, including Lakers-Pacers, Magic-Nets, and more (02:05). While discussing the Wizards-Timberwolves game, KOC mentions that Tim Connelly could have other moves in mind to fix the struggling T-Wolves (20:41). In looking at the Thunder-Pelicans game, they discuss two of the league’s up-and-coming stars in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Zion Williamson (28:54). They also discuss the Celtics’ blowout win against the Hornets and the 76ers sneaking by the Hawks. The guys lastly discuss teams that are and aren’t playing up to expectations (46:57).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

