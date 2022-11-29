 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Quarter-Mark Check-In, Plus Reacting to a Wild Night of Games

KOC also mentions that Tim Connelly could have other moves in mind to fix the struggling T-Wolves

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images


Verno and KOC recap some of the exciting games from last night, including Lakers-Pacers, Magic-Nets, and more (02:05). While discussing the Wizards-Timberwolves game, KOC mentions that Tim Connelly could have other moves in mind to fix the struggling T-Wolves (20:41). In looking at the Thunder-Pelicans game, they discuss two of the league’s up-and-coming stars in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Zion Williamson (28:54). They also discuss the Celtics’ blowout win against the Hornets and the 76ers sneaking by the Hawks. The guys lastly discuss teams that are and aren’t playing up to expectations (46:57).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

