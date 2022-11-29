Can the U.S. Advance? USA-Iran Preview and Full Round 3 Group Stage Bets

This week, Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr begin by discussing the USMNT’s chances of defeating Iran and advancing to the knockout round (7:00). They hand out their favorite bets for the game (14:00) and break down England-Wales (19:00) before previewing the remaining groups.
Group A - (21:00)
Group C - (24:00)
Group D - (29:00)
Group E - (34:00)
Group F - (39:00)
Group G - (45:00)
Group H - (50:00)
Finally, like they do every week, they close the show by sharing their best bets for the upcoming slate of games (53:00).
Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Subscribe: Spotify