 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Can the U.S. Advance? USA-Iran Preview and Full Round 3 Group Stage Bets

Steve and Paul also break down England-Wales

By Steve Ceruti
England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images


This week, Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr begin by discussing the USMNT’s chances of defeating Iran and advancing to the knockout round (7:00). They hand out their favorite bets for the game (14:00) and break down England-Wales (19:00) before previewing the remaining groups.

Group A - (21:00)

Group C - (24:00)

Group D - (29:00)

Group E - (34:00)

Group F - (39:00)

Group G - (45:00)

Group H - (50:00)

Finally, like they do every week, they close the show by sharing their best bets for the upcoming slate of games (53:00).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

Play

The Questionable Pasts of the Joneses: Jerry and James Earl

Van and Rachel also remember the lives of friend and music executive Hovain Hylton and actress and pop star Irene Cara

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Episode 13—Doddie Weir Tribute, South Africa’s Peter de Villiers, and Eddie’s Not OK

The lads also wrap up the Autumn series for England and Wales and discuss what’s next for both teams and their under-fire coaches

By The Rugby Pod

DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and the New Rap One-Hit Wonders

Charles Holmes and Justin Sayles discuss the changing nature of stardom and offer their "Top Five Rap One-Hit Wonders"

By Charles Holmes and Justin Sayles

Chapter 5: The Vegas Trip

As Clubhouse Media Group’s stock price continues to climb, the company takes a celebratory trip to Vegas. But what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay there.

By Alyssa Bereznak

Week 13 NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys Crash the Top 5. How High Can They Climb?

The Eagles proved they deserve to remain no. 1, but the NFC race is heating up. Plus, how far have the dreadful Rams and Broncos fallen? Here are The Ringer’s latest rankings.

By Austin Gayle

‘White Noise’ Is the Sound of Disappointment

Don DeLillo’s postmodern classic has long been regarded as impossible to adapt. Noah Baumbach’s attempt for Netflix does nothing to change that.

By Adam Nayman