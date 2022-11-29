 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Episode 13—Doddie Weir Tribute, South Africa’s Peter de Villiers, and Eddie’s Not OK

The lads also wrap up the Autumn series for England and Wales and discuss what’s next for both teams and their under-fire coaches

By The Rugby Pod
Leicester Tigers v London Irish - Gallagher Premiership Rugby Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images


The lads pay tribute to the great Doddie Weir, who very sadly passed away over the weekend after his MND battle. One of the great characters of the game, he will be sorely missed by everyone in the rugby world. We’re joined this week by former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers to review South Africa’s win over England and get his take on Rassie, the Autumn series, and his lifelong ambition to coach the Baa-Baas with Jim. We also wrap up the Autumn series for England and Wales and discuss where to next for both teams and their under-fire coaches.

