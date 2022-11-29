Episode 13—Doddie Weir Tribute, South Africa’s Peter de Villiers, and Eddie’s Not OK



The lads pay tribute to the great Doddie Weir, who very sadly passed away over the weekend after his MND battle. One of the great characters of the game, he will be sorely missed by everyone in the rugby world. We’re joined this week by former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers to review South Africa’s win over England and get his take on Rassie, the Autumn series, and his lifelong ambition to coach the Baa-Baas with Jim. We also wrap up the Autumn series for England and Wales and discuss where to next for both teams and their under-fire coaches.

