Sami Zayn Backs the Bloodline at ‘WarGames’



Dave and Kaz are joined by Phil Schneider to discuss Sami Zayn’s loyalty to the Bloodline and whether or not WWE could have seen his rise to stardom coming (2:40). They also discuss the rumors floating around possible Zayn WrestleMania matches that could include him versus Roman Reigns (21:00). Later, they discuss Austin Theory becoming the United States Champion (27:15) and the Women’s WarGames match (32:47).

Host: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Phil Schneider

Producer: Brian H. Waters

