Sami Zayn Backs the Bloodline at ‘WarGames’

The guys also discuss the rumors floating around possible Zayn ‘WrestleMania’ matches that could include him versus Roman Reigns, Austin Theory becoming the United States Champion, and the Women’s WarGames match

By David Shoemaker and Phil Schneider
Dave and Kaz are joined by Phil Schneider to discuss Sami Zayn’s loyalty to the Bloodline and whether or not WWE could have seen his rise to stardom coming (2:40). They also discuss the rumors floating around possible Zayn WrestleMania matches that could include him versus Roman Reigns (21:00). Later, they discuss Austin Theory becoming the United States Champion (27:15) and the Women’s WarGames match (32:47).

Host: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Phil Schneider
Producer: Brian H. Waters

