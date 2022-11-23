 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kings Beam Team Lessons and Arkansas-Creighton Takeaways

Plus, breaking down the Emoni Bates debate and diving into this week’s Victor Wembanyama update

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images


KOC and J. Kyle Mann begin the show discussing the Kings’ resurgence in the NBA, looking specifically at Domantas Sabonis (02:18). Next, they take a look at the Thompson twins and compare them to Ja Morant and De’Aaron Fox (15:55). Do the twins need to develop consistent jump shots to make it in the NBA? Also, they recap the Creighton-Arkansas game from Tuesday night and talk about the prospects from both schools (25:58). The guys debate the potential of Emoni Bates in their new segment, YouTube Obsessions, before diving into this week’s Wemby update (37:50).

Hosts: Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Jessie Lopez
Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In NBA Draft

The Latest

NBA Potluck: One Player, One Team, One Take

The guys talk Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis, and what to make of the Sacramento Kings

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

‘Potomac’ Episode 7

Rachel and Callie discuss all the latest drama from the ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

By Rachel Lindsay

The Ringer MMA Show LIVE from New York City

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss trash talk, breaking news, and trivia with MMA analysts and rising stars

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

The Season Finale of ‘Andor’ With Creator Tony Gilroy

Chris is joined for the third time by creator Tony Gilroy to talk about the making of the finale and what could be coming in Season 2

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Eagles-Packers Preview, The 2017 Eagles vs. the 2022 Eagles, and the Thursday 10

Sheil and Ben are back and ready to answer some pressing questions about the Eagles heading into their Sunday night matchup against the Green Bay Packers

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Are the Nets and Warriors Still Contenders, With Richard Jefferson. Plus CFB Top 12, and Tales From the Couch.

Plus, Ryen and Richard talk about Ben Simmons going back to Philly, Patrick Beverley’s shove on Deandre Ayton, Richard’s tussle with teammate Kenyon Martin, and more

By Ryen Russillo