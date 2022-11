Thanksgiving is here and Justin, Rob, and Wos hold the annual Group Chat NBA potluck dinner. Each of them brings one player, one team, and one take to the table to talk about. They discuss Ben Simmons, the Sacramento Kings, Anthony Davis, and much more.

We want to hear from you! Email us at SuggestionBoxGC@gmail.com.

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS