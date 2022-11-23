Bryan and David are joined by ForbesLife editor Michael Solomon to reflect on the career of George Lois and the lost art of the magazine cover. They discuss the statements Lois made and the influence of his art before running through a number of his most memorable covers, such as Muhammad Ali posing as St. Sebastian, Virna Lisi shaving, Andy Warhol drowning in soup, and more!
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Michael Solomon
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
