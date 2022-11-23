 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

George Lois and the Lost Art of the Magazine Cover

Bryan, David, and ForbesLife editor Michael Solomon discuss the statements Lois made and the influence of his art before running through a number of his most memorable covers

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
ASSOULINE Celebrates “George Lois: The ESQUIRE Covers @ MoMA” Book Launch


Bryan and David are joined by ForbesLife editor Michael Solomon to reflect on the career of George Lois and the lost art of the magazine cover. They discuss the statements Lois made and the influence of his art before running through a number of his most memorable covers, such as Muhammad Ali posing as St. Sebastian, Virna Lisi shaving, Andy Warhol drowning in soup, and more!

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Guest: Michael Solomon
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

