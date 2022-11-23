A ‘Cheap Heat’ Thanksgiving Special: MJF the Champ, ‘WarGames’ Picks, and We Have a Confession To Make



Rosenberg, SGG, and special guest Dip reconvene for the highly anticipated Thanksgiving episode. Aside from talking about their go-to Thanksgiving platters, the guys discuss:

A sad announcement regarding the official Cheap Heat garment

Love for MJF following his winning of AEW’s heavyweight championship

Where Jon Moxley goes from here

Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames matchups and the guys’ predictions for how it will all go down

And more. Stay maj, enjoy yourselves, and happy Thanksgiving from the grrrrrreatest guys at The Ringer.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

