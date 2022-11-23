 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A ‘Cheap Heat’ Thanksgiving Special: MJF the Champ, ‘WarGames’ Picks, and We Have a Confession To Make

The guys also discuss where Jon Moxley goes from here

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Rosenberg, SGG, and special guest Dip reconvene for the highly anticipated Thanksgiving episode. Aside from talking about their go-to Thanksgiving platters, the guys discuss:

A sad announcement regarding the official Cheap Heat garment

Love for MJF following his winning of AEW’s heavyweight championship

Where Jon Moxley goes from here

Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames matchups and the guys’ predictions for how it will all go down

And more. Stay maj, enjoy yourselves, and happy Thanksgiving from the grrrrrreatest guys at The Ringer.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

