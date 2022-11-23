A ‘Cheap Heat’ Thanksgiving Special: MJF the Champ, ‘WarGames’ Picks, and We Have a Confession To Make

Rosenberg, SGG, and special guest Dip reconvene for the highly anticipated Thanksgiving episode. Aside from talking about their go-to Thanksgiving platters, the guys discuss:
A sad announcement regarding the official Cheap Heat garment
Love for MJF following his winning of AEW’s heavyweight championship
Where Jon Moxley goes from here
Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames matchups and the guys’ predictions for how it will all go down
And more. Stay maj, enjoy yourselves, and happy Thanksgiving from the grrrrrreatest guys at The Ringer.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS