Sixers Spoil Ben Simmons’s Return to Philly

Chris and Raheem discuss Philly’s win, and what the team’s identity should be moving forward

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Without Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers still managed to come up victorious against the Brooklyn Nets in the highly anticipated return of Ben Simmons. Chris and Raheem are beaming with joy knowing that the star-studded Nets, who were fully healthy, lost to the Sixers’ role players with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons playing the entire game. Plus, the Sixers have racked up some pretty good wins lately. What should be the team’s identity in order to keep the ball rolling?

Host: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Subscribe: Spotify

