Bomani Jones Discusses Kyrie Irving and Whether Deion Sanders Will Move on From Jackson State

Bakari Sellers is joined by journalist and Game Theory host Bomani Jones to discuss his journey from economics to the intersection of sports and culture (2:08), the World Cup and human rights violations in Qatar (4:06), and Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Black Hebrew Israelites (6:48). Plus, college football talk and Deion Sanders’s chances of staying at Jackson State (13:19).
Host: Bakari Sellers
Guest: Bomani Jones
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts