Is John Wall Aging Gracefully?

Kyle and Seerat start the pod by celebrating Jordan Clarkson’s impactful performances with the Utah Jazz this season. They then dive into John Wall’s college and pro career, make comps to some of his younger contemporaries, and examine his speed and creativity (3:44). Next, they take a look at how he has adapted to the Clippers’ system and the organizational playmaking skills his newest team is benefitting from (21:50). Finally, they explore why there is a decline in veterans playing in the current NBA, speculate on Wall’s future in Los Angeles, and share some egregious pickup game anecdotes (30:35).
Hosts: Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins
