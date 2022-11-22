 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is John Wall Aging Gracefully?

Plus, Kyle and Seerat discuss Jordan Clarkson’s performance for the Utah Jazz

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


Kyle and Seerat start the pod by celebrating Jordan Clarkson’s impactful performances with the Utah Jazz this season. They then dive into John Wall’s college and pro career, make comps to some of his younger contemporaries, and examine his speed and creativity (3:44). Next, they take a look at how he has adapted to the Clippers’ system and the organizational playmaking skills his newest team is benefitting from (21:50). Finally, they explore why there is a decline in veterans playing in the current NBA, speculate on Wall’s future in Los Angeles, and share some egregious pickup game anecdotes (30:35).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Benjamin Cruz and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Answer

The Latest

Play

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on the Jets’ Next Moves

Plus, Calvin Johnson shares his favorite receivers and thoughts on Zach Wilson

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

Vikings Radio Announcer Pete Bercich on the Pats-Vikings Thanksgiving Game

Plus, the Celtics’ weaknesses got exposed in Chicago

By Brian Barrett

What Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M Can Teach Us About College Football’s Wild Buyout Culture

Though Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies have been a disaster this season, you’d think his massive guaranteed contract would give him job security. But in modern college football, buyouts are no longer a roadblock.

By Rodger Sherman

Christian Pulisic’s Moment With the USMNT Has Arrived

Pulisic played well in the United States’ World Cup opener against Wales. He might need to be even better against England.

By Leander Schaerlaeckens

Are the Cowboys Legit Contenders? Plus, Thanksgiving Leans and Ben Simmons’s Return to Philly

The East Coast Bias boys also debate whether the Cowboys or the 49ers are better positioned to win the NFC

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Ten Things We Are Thankful for This NBA Season

Some of the things the guys are thankful for is Russell Westbrook accepting his bench role, the Spurs’ tasteful tanking, the ‘NBA on TNT’ crew, and Kevin Durant

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor