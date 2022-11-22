Conservative Media vs. Donald Trump, Plus Who Wants to Cover the World Cup?

Bryan and David address Donald Trump’s announcement that he will run for president in 2024, and discuss which conservative media figures are behind him and which are leaving him behind (9:25). Later, they talk through the ongoing coverage of the World Cup (27:05), before switching gears and discussing Michael Lewis announcing his next very timely book (38:32). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week, and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS