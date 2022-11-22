 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Episode 12—The Marcus Smith Show, New Zealand’s Scotty Stevenson, & Woeful Wales

Scotty gives his take on Scott Robertson potentially coaching England, what’s gone wrong in New Zealand behind the scenes, what rugby needs to get right, and just how big Any Rowe actually is back in New Zealand

By The Rugby Pod
New Zealand Fan Event Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images


We’re joined this week by one of the best rugby broadcasters in the business, Scotty “Sumo Stevenson, to review an epic game at Twickenham between England and the All Blacks. Scotty gives us his take on Scott Robertson potentially coaching England, what’s gone wrong in New Zealand behind the scenes, what rugby needs to get right, and just how big Any Rowe actually is back in New Zealand. We chat about Georgia’s historic win in Cardiff and where Wales go from here. We also hear from a hungover Finn Russell on the tarmac at Edinburgh airport after a big win against Argentina and round off Ireland’s unbeaten Autumn Nations Series.

