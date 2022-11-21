Resetting AEW After Full Gear



Dave and Kaz and joined by Ringer writers Phil and Nick. They kick off the show discussing AEW Full Gear and what the company will look like moving forward (2:28). Later they discuss the ongoing series of best-of-seven matches between the Elite and Death Triangle for the AEW Trios Championship (22:10). You will not want to miss Phil debate Kaz and Nick about whether Darby Allin is better than Jeff Hardy (35:00).

Host: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guests: Phil Schneider and Nick Bond

