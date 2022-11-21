The Pettiness of NBA Players, What Tanking Looks Like in Today’s League, and a Quick Rant About the Unreliable Nature of Socks

Logan and Raja discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo’s encounter with Montrezl Harrell and the pettiness of NBA players (1:32). Along the way, they take a quick detour to air out their frustrations about socks (22:45). Next, they talk about how the culture around tanking in the NBA has shifted over the years and why the floor spacing of today’s teams is so different from past eras (27:15). Later, Logan asks Raja if Anthony Davis’s play will be sustainable when LeBron returns to the lineup (38:45). Finally, the guys close out with their Real Ones of the Week (42:05).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
