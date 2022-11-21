Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Recap



Kevin is joined by Spanners to break down the last race of the 2022 season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. They discuss another Verstappen win (1:15), touch on the upcoming season featuring American driver Logan Sargeant (6:22), and dive into today’s race between Charles Leclerc and Checo Perez for P2 (10:20). Later, they discuss Sebastian Vettel’s career as a Formula One driver (13:37), on and off track drama between the Red Bull team (26:45), and how consumers can stay up to date during the offseason (36:47).

Host: Kevin Clark

Guest: Richard Ready

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify