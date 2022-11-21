 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elvis Mitchell on ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’

Larry is joined by writer and filmmaker Elvis Mitchell to discuss his new documentary on Netflix ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ which focuses on the unsung heroes of African-American cinema during the 1960s and ’70s

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Larry is joined by writer and filmmaker Elvis Mitchell to discuss his new documentary on Netflix Is That Black Enough For You?!? which focuses on the unsung heroes of African American cinema during the 1960s and ’70s. They begin their conversation by talking about the genesis of the project and some of the legendary actors who serve as the inspiration for the film’s focus, particularly Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte. Next, they examine how the psychological dynamics and representation presented in films like Cotton Comes to Harlem, Night of the Living Dead and Uptight were flashpoints for the blaxploitation era and the mainstream popularity of movies like Superfly and Shaft (17:01). Next, they talk about the stigma of the black cowboy in American culture and the power within films can shape social narratives (19:50). After the break, they dive into Pam Grier’s potency as an screen icon and share anecdotes about growing up watching their favorite films from the era. The end the pod by examining the importance and intersection of the music in black films from the 1970’s, notably Curtis Mayfield’s contributions to Superfly, and how the bevy of amazing footage was obtained for the project (53:17).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Elvis Mitchell
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

