A little over a week out from the release of Midnights, Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard answer a few more questions about the album. They talk about which songs they have changed their opinions on the most (1:55), whether this could be considered a concept album (29:50), and which songs they most desperately need to hear live (53:11).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher