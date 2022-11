The Phillies absolutely dominated Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3, forcing him to give up five home runs in a 7-0 rout of the Houston Astros. Sheil is joined by the guys from the Birds With Friends podcast Bo Wulf and Zach Berman to discuss the lopsided victory. Zach was at the game and gives us a visual of what the crowd was like at Citizens Bank Park.

