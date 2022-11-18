 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

USA-Wales and More Round 1 World Cup Best Bets

The Ringer’s Steve Ceruti and TruMedia’s Paul Carr get together to talk recent news in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

By Steve Ceruti
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Previews Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images


Steve Ceruti is joined by TruMedia’s Paul Carr to discuss some news from the World Cup in Qatar and to give out their best bets from the Round 1 games.

News Roundup - (2:08)
Betting 101 - (6:37)
USA-Wales and Group B Lines - (11:48)
Group A Lines - (19:12)
Group C Lines - (21:31)
Group D Lines - (25:05)
Group E Lines - (27:19)
Group F Lines - (29:41)
Group G Lines - (32:44)
Group H Lines - (33:50)
Top-3 Bets - (37:34)
Pool Idea - (40:27)

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

Oscars Watch Begins: Front-Runners, Story Lines, and the ‘Top Gun’ Debate

Matt Belloni and Scott Feinberg predict future Oscar prospects this year

By Matthew Belloni

The Good and Not So Good About the NBA This Week

The good? Shai Gilgeous Alexander, the Suns, the Kings, and the Knicks. The bad? The Warriors and Nets, despite incredible performances from Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

We Interview Real Housewife Lisa Barlow! Plus, ‘Potomac’ Episode 6 and ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 8.

Plus, Rachel chats about the Bravo news of the week with Juliet Litman

By Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and 1 more
Play

Why Tua Is Playing Amazing, and Why It Won’t Last

Tua is playing at an MVP level this year, but the recent history of Shanahan-style offenses suggest it won’t last

By Ben Solak

NFL Week 11 Picks and the Best Way to Fix College Football’s Playoffs With Austin Gayle, Plus a World Cup Preview With Ryan O’Hanlon

Kevin and Ryan talk about who the World Cup favorites are, how the U.S. could fare in the tournament, and whether Lionel Messi can really win the World Cup for the first time

By Kevin Clark and Austin Gayle

Chris Long Returns! Plus: Van Lathan on LSU, Twitter Apocalypse, Life Advice, and a World Cup Preview With Steve Ceruti

Plus, Ryen and Chris discuss the Packers’ loss to the Titans, what makes Mike Vrabel special, the top three current head coaches Ryen and Chris would want to play for, the Eagles’ first loss of the season, and the Rams’ despair

By Ryen Russillo, Van Lathan, and 1 more