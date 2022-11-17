 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Listener Mailbag Part Three

Questions include guilty pleasures, if we ever hear from the bands we talk about and how we find new music to love

By Yasi Salek
Mass Mailings Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images


Producer Dylan returns to join Yasi in another dive into the listener mailbag! Questions include guilty pleasures, if we ever hear from the bands we talk about and how we find new music to love.

Speaking of, here’s a list of some bands we recommend in this episode:

You can subscribe to Producer Dylan’s newsletter HERE and Producer Niko’s HERE.

No episode next week, but join us back here on December 1 for a new episode of Bandsplain!

