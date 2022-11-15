 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Deep Dive

Joanna and Mal talk Easter eggs and character arcs in the latest MCU film

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin


Mal and Joanna are finally back to talking about the MCU! Listen as they go to the depths of Talokan to discuss Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. First, they activate the kimoyo beads by giving an opening snapshot of the film (5:02). Then, they go into the great mound for a deep dive into each character and story line (13:40). Later, they look ahead to the future of the MCU and talk about some heart-shaped Easter eggs you may have missed (2:32:23).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

