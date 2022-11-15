‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Deep Dive



Mal and Joanna are finally back to talking about the MCU! Listen as they go to the depths of Talokan to discuss Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. First, they activate the kimoyo beads by giving an opening snapshot of the film (5:02). Then, they go into the great mound for a deep dive into each character and story line (13:40). Later, they look ahead to the future of the MCU and talk about some heart-shaped Easter eggs you may have missed (2:32:23).

If you would like to email Mal and Joanna, you can reach them at hobbitsanddragons@gmail.com.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

