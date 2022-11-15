 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How the 3-Point Shot Revolutionized the NBA With Mike Prada

The Athletic writer joins to discuss his new book and how shooting has changed in professional basketball

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Cleveland Cavaliers v Golden State Warriors Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images


Kyle and Seerat are joined by Mike Prada from The Athletic to discuss his new book, Spaced Out: How the NBA’s Three-Point Revolution Changed Everything You Thought You Knew About Basketball. They begin by diving into the book’s central theme, exploring the definition of “purity” in basketball, and pondering whether James Naismith would recognize the modern game next to the one he created (7:42). Next, they talk about legendary coach John McClendon’s contributions to the speed of the game, and dissect how some of these developments have led to certain types of players being pushed out of the league, with Roy Hibbert as a prime example (12:47). They end the pod by examining how Billy Knight’s archaic team-building philosophy as the Hawks GM ultimately stunted his team’s development and the culture of accepting new ideas in the today’s NBA (37:28).

Hosts: Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann
Guest: Mike Prada
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Benjamin Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify

