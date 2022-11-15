 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Cup Betting Preview

Paul Carr joins to discuss favorites from every group and Team USA’s chances in the tournament

By Steve Ceruti
Paris Saint-Germain v AJ Auxerre - Ligue 1 Uber Eats Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images


Steve Ceruti is joined by TruMedia’s Paul Carr to handicap the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They first preview Team USA’s chances in the tournament (3:00) before sharing their favorite bets for every single group.

Group A — (18:00)
Group B — (12:00)
Group C — (23:00)
Group D — (26:00)
Group E — (32:00)
Group F — (36:00)
Group G — (41:00)
Group H — (45:00)

Finally, they pick teams with the best value to win the tournament (50:00) and discuss the Golden Boot (54:00) and Golden Ball awards (57:00).

Hosts: Steve Ceruti and Paul Carr
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify

