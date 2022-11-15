 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Episode 100—World Cup Predictions!

After chatting a bit about the tournament in general Ian, Flo, Carl, and Mayow make their picks to win the tournament, the top goal scorer, and the dark horse, and give one free wild hot take each

By Ian Wright
French Football Team : Photo Session Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images


It’s the 100th episode of Wrighty’s House! Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Carl Anka, and Mayowa Quadri to look ahead to the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar with some predictions! After chatting a bit about the tournament in general (01:00), they move on to their picks to win the tournament (09:05), the top goalscorer (16:48), the dark horse (22:00) and one free wild hot take each (32:12).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests:Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Carl Anka, and Mayowa Quadri
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

Where Will the World Cup Dark Horses Come From?

Fatigue, injury, and a truncated schedule will make for an unpredictable tournament

By Musa Okwonga

‘MackMania’ Says Goodbye

Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian reflect briefly on the final episode of the ‘MackMania’ podcast

By Evan Mack

Bank Runs: How Austin Theory May Change the Future of Money in the Bank Failures

After losing to Seth Rollins in a doomed cash-in for the U.S. title, Austin Theory’s post–Money in the Bank feels more like a great turning point for the up-and-comer

By Nick Bond

Where Did All the New Pop Stars Go?

The guys examine what it means to be a new artist in 2022 and the rate at which listening to music is drastically changing

By Charles Holmes and Justin Sayles

Four Takeaways From ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Exploring the introductions of Shuri, Namor, and Ironheart, and discussing the futures of Wakanda and the MCU

By Daniel Chin

The Eras Tour

Nora and Nathan talk about Taylor Swift’s recently announced 52-date stadium tour and how she’ll possibly fit her catalogue of songs into one show

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard