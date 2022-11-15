Episode 100—World Cup Predictions!

It’s the 100th episode of Wrighty’s House! Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Carl Anka, and Mayowa Quadri to look ahead to the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar with some predictions! After chatting a bit about the tournament in general (01:00), they move on to their picks to win the tournament (09:05), the top goalscorer (16:48), the dark horse (22:00) and one free wild hot take each (32:12).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests:Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Carl Anka, and Mayowa Quadri
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
